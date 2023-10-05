‘Alien’ prequel series set 70 years before Ridley Scott’s classic film – out in 2024

Director and showrunner Noah Hawley, known for his work on FX series like “Fargo” and “Legion”, is venturing into the iconic world of Alien with a brand-new series on FX. This highly anticipated show marks the first TV adaptation of the popular “Alien” movie franchise, which Disney acquired from 21st Century Fox in 2019.

Set to premiere in 2024, the series will serve as a prequel, taking place 70 years before the events of Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking 1979 film. Sydney Chandler, known for her roles in “Pistol” and “Don’t Worry Darling”, has been cast as the lead.

Hawley, who has a rich history in both television and film, including projects like “Bones”, “The Unusuals”, and “My Generation”, aims to bring a fresh perspective to the Alien universe. According to FX chairman John Landgraf, the series is described as a “scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth.”

In an interview, Hawley revealed that the series will break away from the confined settings traditionally seen in Alien stories, such as spaceships and prisons. Instead, it will explore the dire consequences of failing to contain the alien threat on Earth. Landgraf praised Hawley for his unique storytelling approach that remains faithful to the original while offering something new.

The series is currently in “active preproduction” with scripts for Season 1 already completed. Shooting is expected to commence after the completion of “Fargo” Season 5. Interestingly, the show will not feature Ellen Ripley, the iconic character originally portrayed by Sigourney Weaver, but will focus on new characters and storylines.

In related news, a new “Alien” film is also in the works, directed by Fede Álvarez of “Don’t Breathe” fame. The movie, set to star Mare of Easttown’s Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, will follow a group of young colonists fighting for their lives against the xenomorph.