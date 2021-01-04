Alfa Matrix launches massive sale – use SALES21 and get 50% discount on all releases

The electro label Alfa Matrix has just launched it sales offering 50 discount on all its releases. You only have to use the code SALES21 on their Bandcamp page or in their online webshop and the discount will be applied.

A few rules:

There is no minimum order required

For CDs, vinyls and DVDs the discount kicks in on all releases older than 6 months

This offer is valid until 14 January included or until end of stock!

A good time to get hold of or complete your collection with releases from 32CRASH, 808 DOT POP, Acylum, AD:keY, Aengeldust, Aesthetische, Agonised By Love, Aiboforcen, Alien Vampires, Ambassador21, amGod, Armageddon Dildos, Avarice In Audio, Ayria, Benestrophe, Bruderschaft, Circuito Cerrado, Circumpolar, Cosmic Armchair, Crisk., Crytek, Cynical Existence, Daniel B., Prothèse, Die Robo Sapiens, Diffuzion, Digital Factor, Diskonnekted, Dream Recall, Dunkelwerk, Elektroklänge, ELM, Entrzelle, Essence Of Mind, First Aid 4 Souls, Freakangel, Front 242, Gaytron, Glis, H.O.W., Halo In Reverse, HausHetaere, Headscan, Helalyn Flowers, Hungry Lucy, I:scintilla, ImJudas, Implant, Internal, Inure, Junksista, Kant Kino, Klutæ, Komor Kommando, Krystal System, Leaether Strip, Lederman / De Meyer, Lights A.M, Llumen, Lovelorn Dolls, Mainesthai, Malakwa, Male Or Female, Mari Chrome, Mental Exile, Mentallo and the Fixer, Metroland, Mildreda, Mind:State, Mnemonic, Mondträume, Monolith, Nebula-H, Neikka RPM, Neuroactive, Nitzer Ebb, Növö, O.V.N.I., Plastic Noise Experience, Pouppée Fabrikk, Prozium, Psy’Aviah, Razorfade, Reactor7X, Recoil, Rector Scanner, Regenerator, Reichsfeind, Saeldes Sanc, Schwarzblut, SD-KRTR, Sebastian Komor, Seize, Sero.Overdose, Shaun F, Simon Carter, Sin.Sin, Siva Six, Star Industry, Stray, Studio-X, Suicidal Romance, Suicide Inside, Synapsyche, Tamtrum, Technoir, The Psychic Force, Totem Obscura, Trisomie 21, Underviewer, Unter Null, Venal Flesh, Virgins O.R Pigeons, Virtual Embrace, XMH and Zombie Girl.

