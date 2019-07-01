Alfa Matrix launches massive sale: 50% reduction on over 400 releases !

The Summer has started, high time to launch a brand new sale action the people at Alfa Matrix have decided. And the offer is quite catchy, you get no less than 50% on the label’s entire catalogue via the label’s Bandcamp page and on the label’s online webstore (except on the releases issued after february 2019 that is for physical products).

The discount code: SUMMER19

Use the discount code when checking out.

‪The rules are very simple:

no minimum order required

it ‬applies on all releases on Bandcamp

it applies on all releases from the Alfa Matrix webstore (except on the releases issued after february 2019)

the offer is valid until 31 July included or until end of stock

Alfa Matrix is the home to a series of bands including: 32CRASH, Acylum, AD:keY, Aengeldust, Aesthetische, Aiboforcen, Alien Vampires, amGod, Armageddon Dildos, Avarice In Audio, Benestrophe, Bruderschaft, Circuito Cerrado, Cosmic Armchair, Crytek, Daniel B. Prothèse, Die Robo Sapiens, Diffuzion, Diskonnekted, Dream Recall, Dunkelwerk, Elektroklänge, ELM, Entrzelle, Essence Of Mind, Front 242, Glis, Halo In Reverse, HausHetaere, Helalyn Flowers, ImJudas, Implant, Junksista, Kant Kino, Komor Kommando, Lederman – De Meyer, Llumen, Lovelorn Dolls, Mainesthai, Male Or Female, Mari Chrome, Mental Exile, Mentallo and the Fixer, Metroland, Mildreda, Mondträume, Nebula-H, Neikka RPM, Növö, Plastic Noise Experience, Pouppée Fabrikk, Prothèse, Prozium, Psy’Aviah, Razorfade, Reactor7X, Recoil, Rector Scanner, Regenerator, Schwarzblut, SD-KRTR, Sebastian Komor, Simon Carter, Sin.Sin, Siva Six, Star Industry, Stray, Studio-X, Suicide Inside, Synapsyche, Technoir, The Psychic Force, Totem Obscura, Underviewer, Unter Null, Venal Flesh, Virgins O.R Pigeons, Zombie Girl. And of course there’s also the huge back catalogue of bands such as Leaether Strip, Klutae, Seize, Ayria, etc. etc..

Happy hunting!

