Alfa Matrix announces 20-track DAF tribute ‘Wir Sind DAF’ and already releases 2 tracks as a preview

Out soon via Alfa Matrix, but available for pre-order right now on Bandcamp with a bonus track and on CD via the label’s webshop is the DAF tribute album “Wir Sind DAF”. The album was compiled in secret by Alfa Matrix’s A&R Sebastien Dolimont.

Sebastien: “The sudden death of Gabi Delgado in March 2020 triggered a shockwave of emotions through the electronic music scene which abruptly lost an iconic live performer, a true pioneer and major influence for several generations of electronic music artists… Gone way too young, Gabi still had so much provocation to express and energy to share. Surrounded by Alfa Matrix artists, we prepared this tribute compilation to DAF to express our deepest respect to this unique band.”

The 20 covers (19 on the CD) for this tribute album were executed by such electronic veterans like Jürgen Engler (DIE ROBO SAPIENS), Uwe Kanka (ARMAGEDDON DILDOS) or Claus Kruse (PNE) as well as younger scene acts like LIGHTS A.M., CIRCUMPOLAR, 808 DOT POP, JUNKSISTA or yet IMJUDAS. Also on board are the 90’s and millennium elektro generations of bands like AIBOFORCEN, AD:KEY, PSYCHIC FORCE, NEUROACTIVE, TECHNOIR, NEIKKA RPM, ACYLUM AESTHETISCHE as well as the recent qualitative additions to the Alfa Matrix roster of bands with good old DIGITAL FACTOR and promising dark synth pop REICHSFEIND !

Right now you can listen to 2 tracks already, a massive rendition of “Verschwende Deine Jugend” by Kant Kino Feat. Die Robo Sapiens and a very emotionally loaded Neuroactive Feat. Technoir take on “Prinzessin”.

You can check both tracks below.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/wir-sind-daf-daf-tribute">Wir Sind DAF (DAF Tribute) by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

