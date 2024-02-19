Alex Braun (!Distain) to release 2nd album in March: ‘Dreamland’
Out via Infacted on March 1st is the 2nd album by Alex Braun (singer of the German electro-pop band !Distain), “Dreamland”. The album is the follow-up to his debut album “reCOVER” (ScentAir 2021).
Unlike the debut, “Dreamland” only contains Braun’s own compositions, without any cover versions. Production-wise he teamed up with Gerrit Thomas (Eisfabrik/Funker Vogt). Note that some of the demo material for this release (“I can’t dance tonight” for example) dates back from the !Distain time period, while most others are newly composed and produced with Gerrit.
The album features all digital single releases such as “Traumfänger”, “Der Gedankensammler” and “Room of Silence“.
