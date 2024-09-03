Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(Photo by Emilie Elizabeth) Out 4 October on Mute, followed by UK, European and American tour dates, is the brand new album from Nine Inch Nails member Alessandro Cortini, “Nati Infiniti”. Today the Italian musician releases a first track, “IV”.

Watch the video for “‘”IV” with imagery by Marco Ciceri.

The 40-minutes album “Nati Infiniti” is composed of five movements and debuted as an audio installation commissioned by Sónar Lisboa 2022 that ran across four floors of the Museu de Lisboa’s Fábrica da Moagem, a disused flour mill.

The work – which utilises the Strega instrument that Cortini co-designed with Make Noise – was mixed and mastered by Marta Salogni (Björk, Depeche Mode, Lucrecia Dalt). The album will be out on vinyl (featuring an embossed silver mirror board sleeve), CD (with a clear varnished gatefold mirror board sleeve), and digitally.

About Alessandro Cortini

Alessandro Cortini is best known as a longstanding member of Nine Inch Nails (from 2005 to the present day), He has been releasing a steady stream of his own music on labels including Mute, Hospital, and Important Records for the past decade.

Throughout his career he has collaborated with the likes of Lawrence English, Daniel Avery, and Merzbow and found time to create the Strega (used on his previous album, “Scuro Chiaro”) and the forthcoming module, Bruxa, with Make Noise.

Additionally, he has remixed tracks for Depeche Mode, Mogwai, Death Cab For Cutie, Yann Tiersen, and Vatican Shadow.

Alessandro Cortini on tour

Cortini will embark on a tour of North America and Europe throughout ’24 and into ‘25 – with more dates to be added.

5 Sept 2024 – Reykjavik, Extreme Chill IS

19 Sept 2024 – Glasgow, Sonica Festival UK

3 Oct 2024 – Albany, NY, Empire State Plaza Performing Arts Center, “The Egg” US

4 Oct 2024 – Queens, NY, Knockdown Center US

6 Oct 2024 – Boston, MA, Sonia US

7 Oct 2024 – Minneapolis, MN, The Cedar US

9 Oct 2024 – Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle US

10 Oct 2024 – Austin, TX, Central Presbyterian Church US

11 Oct 2024 – Seattle, WA, Age of Reflections at Seattle First Baptist US

12 Oct 2024 – Portland, OR, Age of Reflections at Trinity Cathedral US

13 Oct 2024 – Los Angeles, CA, Teragram Ballroom US

20 Nov 2024 – Brussels, Bozar BE

6 Dec 2024 – Berlin, Silent Green DE

17 Jan 2025 – Paris, Trabendo FR

