Alaska based goth rock duo Cliff And Ivy release all new single, ‘Die Tonight’

March 31, 2023 bernard
The Alaska based goth rock band Cliff And Ivy have released an all new single, “Die Tonight”, on their label, House of Extreme Darkness.

CliffMonk explains: “Almost an eternity in the making, it was inspired by the undying flame of love that exists between immortal lovers and in the natural world. Death and life are always linked together, as it takes the clearest dark night to be able to see the aurora in the northern sky. ‘Die Tonight’ was recorded in Alaska while the northern lights exploded above.”

“Die Tonight” is available on all streaming services including Bandcamp, you can check it right below.

The Anchorage based duo Cliff And Ivy (aka CliffMonk and Ivy Silence) has a solid background in punk and metal and with this project bring a traditional goth/deathrock sound inspired by art, punk, hardcore, old school goth and EBM, horror movies, no wave, industrial music, tribal music, current events and unwritten history.


