Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Finlands electro industrial rock duo Alamaailma and Elektrus Erektus, drop their new single “Pakko on pyörittää” (Eng: “Got to Spin”) on June 28, 2024 via Skithund Records.

“Pakko on pyörittää” is “a journey deep into the depths of the psyche” so the duo says.

The new single is available from all digital and streaming services as of June 28, 2024. A limited CD edition will be available later on in July. In addition to the title track, the CD edition includes the two previously released singles, “Vladimir” and “Mulla seisoo ja mua itkettää” (Eng: “I’ve got a hard-on” and “I feel like crying”).

Alamaailma, also known as the founder of the Finnish industrial driller And Then You Die, is one of the pioneering forces in the Finnish industrial music scene. Elektrus Erektus is a self-described “middle-aged dad who transforms into an ill-advised lizard king of suburban discos in the dark hours of the night”.

Both artists are associated with Skithund Records, a label dedicated to supporting a diverse range of obscure and experimental music genres since 1986. Also this single will be out via Skithund Records. You can check out the video below already.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)