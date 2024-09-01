Akalotz – Angry Body Machine (Album – Digital/CD – Scanner/Dark Dimensions)
The German duo Akalotz doesn’t frequently release new albums, but when they do, it’s worth the wait. Active since 2007, their third album, “Angry Body Machine,” marks their first new release since 2017 and their debut on the Scanner label. Akalotz stays true to their EBM roots, but they skillfully elevate the genre by infusing a darker, more sophisticated edge. While the sound is familiar, this is far from a typical EBM record. The album feels like a fusion of old-school EBM with bombastic arrangements reminiscent of Vomito Negro. It’s brutal, raw, yet incredibly effective—a gastronome’s choice in EBM. (Rate:8½).
Listen to “Aktivate You”:
https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/aktivate-you
