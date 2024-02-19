Aiboforcen – Cycle Of Life (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Body-Pop, Future-Pop, Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Belgian Aiboforcen remains driven by core member Benoit Blanchart assisted by different guest singers -although he now considers Patrice Synhtea (Regenerator) as a constant member. This EP comes as an appetizer to the announced seventh album “Between Noise & Silence”. Patrice Synthea (Regenerator) was in the company of Jan (Jordernay) & Noemi Aurora,  Mari Kattman and Tina Forlom.

Content: This EP features 7 songs -including remixes and alternative edits. The title song reveals a great, danceable Electro piece with a strong melodic chorus and male-female vocals by Jan (Jordernay) and Noemi Aurora. You’ll also discover a ‘Club’-edit and a remixed version by Elektrostaub. The other songs remain in the line of Aiboforcen while featuring different vocalists. One of these cuts has been remixed by Aesthetische.

+ + + : “Cycle Of Life” is for sure one of the best and most accomplished songs ever written by Benoit Blanchart. He remains a very unique musician you can’t compare to any other. The title song sounds not just danceable but also reveals a true sound intelligence while the duo vocal parts between Jan and Noemi sound better than intercourse. There’s such a great complementarity between both artists while Noemi’s heavenly voice is mainly emerging on the final part of the song. This track has something NVN-Nation driven but transposed into Aiboforcen’s sound DNA. The “Club-Mix” is pretty cool as well. Among the other songs left I especially recommend “Heaven Knows – Single edit” also sung by the duo Jan – Noemi Aurora. “Katarsis” featuring Patrice Synhtea is another cool cut and I here especially like the Acid sequences running through the song.

– – – : I expected a bit more from the remix of Aesthetische and Elektrostaub which don’t add a true bonus to the EP.

Conclusion: The song “Cycle Of Life” is a real masterpiece and I can only hope we’ll hear more doings from this level at the announced album.

Best songs: “Cycle Of Life – Club Mix”, “Cycle Of Life – Single Edit”, “Heaven Knows – Single Edit”, “Katarsis”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Aiboforcen

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix

