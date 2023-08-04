Agonised Too – Type Zero (EP – Agonised Too)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Dark Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Agonised Too is a Polish duo featuring members from the defunct Agonised By Love (who were one of the first bands signed to Alfa Matrix). Rafał Tomaszczuk (lyrics & vocals) and Bartosz Hervy (music) are now active under the Agonised Too moniker and have already released a few songs. “Type Zero” is their newest creation -which looks rather like a single, revealing two versions of the title track plus an extra cut.

Content: The sound and global approach is clearly reminding me of the work of Agonised By Love and will definitely appeal to the fans of Diary Of Dreams. The production sounds however more Electro driven mixing melody, melancholic moods and symphonic arrangements together. The B-side cut sounds a bit more experimental.

+ + + : It’s good to see these artists are still active. The new name doesn’t make the difference as the global approach remains very personal; kind of dark, melancholic, Wave-Pop music. I especially like the “Plus”-edit which is more danceable and driven by a solid bass line and raw sound treatments. This is a true, compelling, song.

– – – : “Strange Skin” definitely sounds as a B-side song and doesn’t reveal the true potential of Agonised Too.

Conclusion: This is a band with a true potential so I hope we’ll soon hear back from them.

Best songs: “Type Zero – Plus”, “Type Zero – Minus”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/AGONISEDTOO

