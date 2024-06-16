Aesthetische and Techno Body Music: ‘It’s all in the details!’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Since 2012, Brazlian electronic artists Fab Viscardi and Gui Pires (ex-AGHAST VIEW) have been releasing a bunch of albums, Eps and remixes under their new band project AESTHETISCHE through which they are both seamlessly blending modern dark dance vibes with hard-hitting cyber EBM assaults, all while infusing irresistibly catchy future pop choruses into the mix. They recently made a triumphant return and dropped a new dynamic 6-track EP entitled “Confidence Is Silent”. We asked Fab giving us some more insights on how the duo worked on this new release…

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/confidence-is-silent-ep">Confidence Is Silent EP by AESTHETISCHE</a>

SL. The title-track fo your new EP “Confidence Is Silent” draws inspiration from iconic acts like CYBERAKTIF and FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY. Can you share more about the creative process behind this track and how these influences shaped its sound?

F. This track particularly started with the Chorus. Soundwise our creation process always starts with sound-design. Before starting a track we tweak synths, plugins and modules until we find the correct pack of bass sounds, fx, drums, etc to develop a new track. The lyrics of this track are related to one’s inner – faith. Being compared to FLA is really a big compliment as they are probably our biggest influence overtime. Gui is also good friend with cEvin Key from Cybearktif and has already co-written two Cyberaktif tracks with him.

SL. “Nudity” is described as an addictive EBM-pop anthem. What themes or messages did you aim to convey through this track, and how did you approach blending EBM elements with pop sensibilities?

F. It is a track about the unfortunate life of a cattle abattoir. Sad and true. This track has both a hard and a more melodic edge to it. I guess the contrast makes it interesting.

SL. “The Hidden Layer” is highlighted as a mind-bending frontal EBM killer. Can you delve into the production techniques used to create the intense and dynamic atmosphere of this track?

F. This track has a big amount of synth layering, using frequencies of all bass spectrums and a good amount of fx as well. The techniques are – sound design, layering, equalization, saturation, compression and mastering. The arrangements are very particular to our own writing style, not sure ai can describe it. I can say it has several – more than 30 tracks.

SL. Everything Ends” stands out as a moody experimental industrial soundscape. What inspired the experimental approach to this track, and how does it contribute to the overall sonic diversity of the EP?

F. This is small piece that really carries a big influence from Gui´s Cyberaktif sessions with cEvin Key…

SL. With each track offering a unique sonic journey, what do you hope listeners take away from the EP as a whole, and how does it reflect your evolution as artists within the underground techno body scene?

F. We really just hope that more people get to know and share our sounds… We feel that there are many potential fans out there…. as we are unable to tour it is somewhat difficult to reach a broader community.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)