Industrial pop project Aesthetic Perfection, spearheaded by Daniel Graves, is set to release “Closer to Human” on June 20, 2025, via Dependent Records as we reported before. The project revisits and reimagines Graves’ influential debut, originally issued in 2005 under the title “Close to Human” on Out of Line Music.

But now we have all the details.

This new edition is not a simple reissue. Graves reconstructed every track using the original synths and samples from 2005, offering what the label describes as a “resurrection” of the album. The title and cover artwork have also been updated to match this evolved vision.

“Closer to Human” will be available in three physical formats:

Limited LP: A 140-gram light green transparent vinyl, housed in a polylined inner sleeve and a protective outer sleeve.

DigiCD: A single-disc digisleeve version.

Limited Digi2CD: A deluxe two-disc digipak edition. This version includes the original 10 re-recorded tracks plus a bonus CD titled "Lost Master," featuring 11 unreleased tracks and four remixes.

The vinyl and CD editions contain the following reimagined tracklist:

Main Album (“Closer to Human”):

A1 Human

A2 Belong

A3 Beautiful

A4 Surface

A5 Fix

B1 Overcast

B2 Master

B3 Architect

B4 Sacrifice

B5 Coward

Bonus CD (“Lost Master + Remixes,” included in the 2CD edition):

01 Human

02 I Belong to You

03 Surface

04 Fix

05 Overcast

06 Relapse

07 Sacrifice

08 Architect

09 Ersatz

10 Coward

11 Reset

12 Coward (UnterArt Remix)

13 Fix (genCAB Remix)

14 I Belong to You (Distatix Remix)

15 Sacrifice (XP8 Remix)

The re-recorded version of “Closer to Human” presents an opportunity for both longtime fans and new listeners to experience Aesthetic Perfection’s early work with updated production and a modern sound profile, while maintaining the spirit of the original compositions.

About Aesthetic Perfection

Aesthetic Perfection is the solo project of American artist Daniel Graves, who formed the project in 2000 in Los Angeles, California.

Known for blending elements of industrial, pop, and electronic music, Graves first gained attention with his debut album “Close to Human”, released in 2005 via Out of Line Music. Over the years, he expanded Aesthetic Perfection’s discography with albums such as “A Violent Emotion” (2008), “All Beauty Destroyed” (2011), “Til Death” (2014), “Into the Black” (2019), and “MMXX” (2020).

Aesthetic Perfection’s style evolved over time to incorporate more melodic pop sensibilities while retaining a foundation in industrial soundscapes. Daniel Graves remains the sole official member, frequently collaborating with guest musicians for live performances and studio recordings.

