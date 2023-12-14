Adsol – 2023 Releases (ep – Adsol)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Body-Pop, Technoid.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Greek artist Stelios Goulas aka Adsol released several digital singles this year. He sent us this unofficial compilation featuring the releases of 2023.

Content: Adsol moves on experimenting with EBM while injecting other influences to get an eclectic underground electro format. All songs are instrumentals so it in a way creates a Cinematic-EBM sensation.

+ + + : Adsol is a project with a true potential. There’s a solid and intelligent EBM touch while I also like the sound production of the work. From melodic sequences to pure, vintage, and cold synth lines, the tracks also have a true danceable appeal. I also noticed a more Techno-driven element on one of the cuts.

– – – : The single regret is the total absence of vocals. This music needs a few vocal parts to get it more accomplished.

Conclusion: With some extra elements -but mainly vocals, this project could be really interesting.

Best songs: “Black Moon”, “Ultrasonic: Ultraviolet”, Cronos Device”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.adsolmusic.com / www.facebook.com/adsolmusic