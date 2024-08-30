A Sinister Light – Discerning Spirits (Album – Digital/CD/Vinyl – Cold Transmission Music)
“Discerning Spirits” marks the official debut of Swiss project A Sinister Light. True to the style we’ve come to expect from Cold Transmission, this album draws heavily on 80s influences. The tracks are rich with retro vibes, driven by strong basslines. The sound blends genres ranging from EBM to Wave-Pop, creating a captivating mix. While primarily Electronic, the music is occasionally enhanced with guitar sounds. The vocals evoke a touch of Frank Tovey, adding a nostalgic edge. Overall, this is a highly promising debut. (Rate:8).
Listen to “Illegal Truth”:
https://asinisterlightofficial.bandcamp.com/track/illegal-truth
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.