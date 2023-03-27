Belgian electronica act 808 Dot Pop back with 3 albums in one go + 2 singles

Metroland’s Passenger S his first solo album, “The Colour Temperature” (2020), and its companion remix album “The Cubic Temperature”, were extremely well received by the electronic music scene. Three years later 808 Dot Pop returns with three albums in one on Alfa Matrix.

Both “AM 1350” and “FM 88.2” are available only on compact disc while “MW 720” is available as a download only. The two CD albums are complementary conceptual releases and are also produced and mixed like a broadcasting where all songs float into each others to guarantee the ultimate radiophonic experience. The download album has seperate tracks that stand on their own.

The project is driven by his passion for vintage sounds and draws inspiration from renowned acts such as Orbital, Komputer and the pioneers of Kraftwerk. The sound is characterized by warm sequences, melodic synth layers, and robotic vocoders. The entire auditory experience is enhanced with the addition of analog drums, paying homage to a legendary drum machine.

Passenger S: “The idea for a pop radio show initially started when I asked (and also received) permission from OMD’s Andy McCluskey in person to cover their track ‘Radio Waves’. However, since the original was so darn good, the decision was soon taken to drop the cover idea. Still the interest to take a deeper dive into the matter of radio waves remained. A further push by Gary Hunter (Kraftman), who co-wrote on several songs, did finally lead to the birth of a new concept around the 1920’s crystal radio and the inventions of Guglielmo Marconi, who paved way for many things in our modern era.”

Guest singer on the release is Lis van den Akker who you can hear on the titles “Marconi”, “The Detector” and “Distant Voices”.

You can check the download only version of “MW 720” below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/mw720">MW720 by 808 DOT POP</a>

Here’s the official videoclip for “Marconi”.

2 new singles available as well

You can also downbload 2 new singles: “FM 101.4” and “AM 685”. “FM101.4” and “AM 685”.

The 3-track EP “FM 101.4” holds the single version of “Marconi” (aptly entitled ‘on the radio’) backed with the song “The Detector”, which also features the voice of Lis Van Den Akker. The 4-track maxi EP “AM 685” holds two extended versions, a remix with a clear wink to Passenger S and his love for a particular 80s band and his favourite 12inch (one of their 1983 songs was the very start of the entire concept), and an exclusive 3rd song entitled “Voices”, all referencing to the album’s concept.

Check out the singles below. They are available for immediate download via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/am-685-ep">AM 685 EP by 808 DOT POP</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/fm-1014-ep">FM 101.4 EP by 808 DOT POP</a>