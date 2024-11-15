Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Baltimore-based 51 PEG has just released “Starlight”, the brand-new single from their forthcoming EP entitled “Magnetic Memories“.

While the band is mostly known more for their heavy take on industrial rock, on “Magnetic Memories” they incorporated elements of seminal 1980s alternative and new wave bands such as the Cure and New Order. Not surprisingly the new EP also holds a cover of Peter Murphy’s 1980s hit “Cuts You Up”.

A brand-new lyric video for “Starlight” was released today and that single is available for previewing today on Bandcamp. The new EP, “Magnetic Memories,” is available for preorder now on Bandcamp and will be released on all digital and streaming outlets on November 25th, 2024.

About 51 PEG

Named after the extrasolar planet 51 Pegasi, 51 PEG emerged in the late 1990s. The original lineup featured Jeff Sargent on vocals, Carlo Pizarro on guitar, Brian Fasani on drums, and Pat Dalhover on bass. They released their debut album, “Strange Appointments”, in 2000, followed by “Esc Ctrl” in 2004.

In April 2009, 51 Peg announced their disbandment after a decade together. They reunited in January 2016 for a show in Baltimore and began working on new material, leading to the release of the “A\Void” album in 2018. In April 2023, the band released their fourth studio album, “A\Version”, exploring themes of fractured relationships and societal disconnection.

