45th anniversary surprise 7-track album ‘Waving Goodbye’ for Dutch post-punk act Mecano

Mark your calendars for November 10th, as the iconic Dutch post-punk band Mecano unveils a 45th-anniversary album, “Waving Goodbye,” exclusively through Brazil’s Wave Records. This limited-edition CD is limited to only 200 copies, making it a must-have for die-hard fans.

The commemorative album serves as the grand finale for Mecano’s farewell tour, which culminated in a ‘Goodbye’ concert at São Paulo’s renowned Madame Club on September 9, 2023. The album boasts a curated selection of seven tracks, including four classic hits from their early years (1978-1982) and three exceptionally rare tracks from their later discography.

The whole was re-mastered in 2023 by Marcelo Gallo of Pitch Yarn of Matter.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1978 by Dirk Polak and Pieter Kooyman, Mecano initially emerged as a punk ensemble. Their musical journey began with a 7″ single in 1978, but their style evolved into a blend of new wave and art rock, heavily influenced by Joy Division, after the addition of Tejo Bolten, Cor Bolten, and Ton Lebbink in 1979.

Active until 1983, the original lineup released three albums under their independent label, Torso, which later evolved into a prominent Dutch indie label. Despite shifting his focus to art and painting, lead singer Dirk Polak led the band to cult status, particularly in Brazil, Israel, and Greece. Their influence even extended to a split Flexidisc collaboration with Fad Gadget.

The band reunited in the ’90s, releasing three additional albums and seeing multiple re-releases across various labels, including Greece’s Undo Records. Over the years, the band has operated under various names, such as Mecano Ltd., Mecano, Mecano Unlimited, and Mecano Un-Ltd.

These are the tracks included on this limited release.