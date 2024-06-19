June 20, 2024

40 Octaves Below present 'Industrial Vomitorium', out July 23rd

June 19, 2024

40 Octaves Below present 'Industrial Vomitorium', out July 23rd

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based industrial electronic act 40 Octaves Below presents its newest album “Industrial Vomitorium” out via It’s Alive Network Enterprises on July 23rd.

This is the fourth full length album release from 40 Octaves Below. On “Industrial Vomitorium” you also find a cover of Joy Division’s “She’s Lost Control”. Look for a remix album soon to follow.

You can check and pre-order the release below.

