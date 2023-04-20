1982 live recording from UK post-punk act The Sound out now

Now available more widely is the unofficial live album “Radio Broadcast: Utrecht, No Nukes Festival” by the UK post-punk act The Sound. This release boasts excellent sound quality, remastered from the original radio broadcast.

The live recording captures The Sound’s performance at the “No Nukes” anti-nuclear proliferation festival on 9th April 1982 in Utrecht, Netherlands, and features nine tracks from the band’s first three albums: “Jeopardy” (Korova, 1980), “From the Lion’s Mouth” (Korova, 1981), and the then newly-released “All Fall Down” (WEA, 1982).

Radio Broadcast is an Italian label specializing in such releases, with several intriguing releases from bands like Joy Division (“1979 BBC Recordings”), New Order, and more. Those Italians…

About The Sound

The Sound were an English post-punk band formed in South London in 1979 and disbanded in 1988. Fronted by the late Adrian Borland, the group evolved from his previous band, the Outsiders. Although they never achieved commercial success, The Sound have long been praised by critics. They debuted with the EP “Physical World” in 1979, released on manager Stephen Budd’s Torch label.

After leaving WEA, the band was approached by multiple labels and eventually signed with independent label Statik in 1984. They released an EP, “Shock of Daylight”, followed by the full-length album “Heads and Hearts” a year later. By 1985, Borland had started showing signs of mental illness, possibly exacerbated by career frustrations. His condition would worsen. Shortly after the 1985 release of a live album, “In the Hothouse”, Statik went bankrupt. The band produced one final album, “Thunder Up”, on Belgian label Play It Again Sam.

During a tour of Spain in 1987, they had to cancel several appearances after Borland suffered a complete breakdown. The band dissolved in early 1988. Tragically, Borland’s nightmare continued as he struggled with symptoms of schizoaffective disorder, ultimately leading to his suicide by jumping in front of a train on 26th April 1999.