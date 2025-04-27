Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The 17th edition of the Elektrisch Festival is set to take place on October 25, 2025, at Club Seilerstraße in Zwickau, Germany. Organizers have announced an exclusive line-up featuring Test Dept, NZ, In Strict Confidence, Supreme Court, and To Avoid, promising a mix of industrial, EBM, and dark electro.

Tickets for the 17th Elektrisch Festival are available now via Emmobiz Records at this link.

17th Elektrisch Festival line-up

Test Dept will headline the event with a fully electronic live set. Core members Gray Cunnington and Paul Jamrozy are scheduled to present remixes of earlier recordings alongside previews of new material. Known for their aggressive percussion, industrial noise, and experimental soundscapes, the organizers stated that attendees can expect “power and confrontation” in an “intense and immersive experience.”

NZ, joining as co-headliners, will deliver what is reported to be their only German concert appearance for 2025. Embracing their motto “Raw And Pure,” NZ will bring high-energy EBM.

In Strict Confidence (ISC) formed in 1989 by Dennis Ostermann and Jörg Schelte in Germany, will present a set combining atmospheric electronics, darkwave, and industrial. Albums such as “Cryogenix” (1996), “Love Kills!” (2000), and “Holy” (2004) contributed to their rise within the European electro-industrial scene.

Supreme Court, the German electro-industrial project founded in 1996 by Kay Härtel and Marcus Tischer, will feature Kay (vocals, programming, music, lyrics) with live synthesizer support by Sebastian Nebel. Known for Härtel’s parallel work with DavaNtage, Supreme Court offers a blend of electronic textures and dark thematic explorations.

To Avoid, consisting of m.ar.c., Jean, and cheffe, rounds out the line-up. Originating in the late 1990s, the group draws influence from the EBM and dark electro scenes of the 1980s and 1990s. Their sound is a blend of digital and analog synthesizer elements, shaped by founding members Tino (grandT) and Marco (m.a.r.c.). The band now enters a new era since their signing to Alfa Matrix releasing new material.

About Elektrisch Festival

Elektrisch Festival is an annual event held at Club Seilerstraße in Zwickau, Germany, dedicated to electronic body music (EBM), industrial, and dark electro genres. Organized by Emmobiz Records, the festival has become a staple in the electronic music scene, known for its exclusive performances and thematic editions.

The 16th edition, held on October 19, 2024, was themed as the “Exclusive 90’s Edition” and featured a headline performance by Calva Y Nada, marking their return to the stage after a 25-year hiatus. The event also included performances by Digital Factor, celebrating their 30th anniversary with a special release, and Accessory, who also marked three decades of music.

Earlier editions have featured acts such as Leaether Strip, Tyske Ludder, and Neotek.

