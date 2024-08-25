Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Emmo.biz Records is releasing a special 10″ red/transparent vinyl edition of the “V.A. 16. Elektrisch Festival” compilation on October 19th. The festival compilation is part of a series of releases celebrating the Elektrisch Festival, which focuses on electronic body music (EBM) and industrial music.

This limited release – available for ordering right here – features exclusive re-recordings from Cat Rapes Dog and Digital Factor, special edits by Accessory and Calva Y Nada, and two exclusive cover versions of Calva Y Nada classics by Supreme Court. Only 222 copies will be available.

Additionally, there’s a special festival package that includes a T-shirt, bag, and sticker which you can order here.

Here’s the tracklist of the compilation.

Side A:

Calva Y Nada – “Aufprall” Vinyl Edit (4:06) Digital Factor – “Sexmachine” Freier24Mix (3:40) Accessory – “Braindead” Vinyl Edit (5:57)

Side B:

Cat Rapes Dog – “American Dream 2024” (4:40) Calva Y Nada – “Los Santos Inocentes” Elektrisch Version by Supreme Court (4:28) Calva Y Nada – “Schlaf” Elektrisch Version by Supreme Court (4:28)

About Emmo.biz Records

Emmo.biz Records is a German label established in 2012, specializing in electronic body music (EBM), industrial, and synth-pop genres. Founded and managed by Jörg Freier, the label quickly gained recognition.

Despite its success, Emmo.biz Records ceased operations at the end of 2017. Jörg Freier decided to close the label due to time constraints from his other business, a butcher shop, which required his full attention. The label’s closure was marked by a huge sale to clear out remaining stock.

After years of silence, emmo.biz Records returned in 2024 and started reissuing Calva Y Nada. Regarding the label’s resurrection, Jörg Freier stated, “If you love and live music, there are always incentives to re-release things. I was always in constant contact with various bands… When Calva Y Nada finally agreed to play the sold-out 16th Elektrisch Festival, the decision was made to resurrect the label.”

