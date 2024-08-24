Штадт (Stadt) releases brand new single, ‘Wild High’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the second single from Штадт (Stadt) since joining Artoffact Records. “Wild High” holds a broad reach of ingredients including industrial, synthwave/retrowave, and post-punk.

The single follows last month’s label debut single, “Вплив Бездіяльності (Impact of Inaction)” which the band commented “is a song about being trapped in the vacuum cage of darkness and self-destruction.”

<a href="https://stadteverywhere.bandcamp.com/album/wild-high">Wild High by ШТАДТ (STADT)</a>

Штадт (Stadt) is an EBM/post-industrial project created by Dmytro Filiushyn from Donetsk, Ukraine. Throughout its career, the project has released three EPs and two LPs, performing across Europe at solo gigs and festivals. The latest album, “Мразь” (“Scum”), features a collaboration with the EBM project Qual.

Stadt was founded after Dmytro left Ukraine in 2018. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the project relocated to Serbia.

