Yann Tiersen releases video for new track, ‘Koad’, featuring Swedish artist Anna Von Hausswolff

Yann Tiersen has launched “Koad”, the latest track to be taken from his tenth studio album release, “All”, out on 15 February 2019.

You can watch the video below.

“Koad”, with vocals by Swedish artist Anna Von Hausswolff, includes field recordings of a redwood forest in Devon, behind the Schumacher College, one of the world’s leading institutions for the study of ecology. Schumacher College has been an important influence on the album, and helped to shape “All”’s overriding theme: ecology, environment and our connection to nature.

“All” is the first album to be recorded at Tiersen’s new studio, venue and community centre, The Eskal, built in an abandoned discotheque on Ushant, a small island positioned in the Celtic sea between Brittany and Cornwall, Tiersen’s home for the past 15 years.

Mixed and produced by Tiersen and Gareth Jones, “All” incorporates field recordings from Brittany, Devon and at the decommissioned Tempelhof airport in Berlin. Predominately sung in Breton, the album features several guest vocalists. As well as Anna von Hausswolff, who released “Dead Magic” this year, Ólavur Jákupsson collaborates on “Erc’h” and Breton singer-songwriters Denez Prigent (“Gwennilied”), Emilie Tiersen and Gaëlle Kerrien all feature on the album.

