Yann Tiersen announces brand new album ‘All’ in a production by Gareth Jones – first video available

Out 15 February 2019 is the brand new album ‘All’, Yann Tiersen’s 10th album release. A first video for the track “Tempelhof” is out now and can be viewed below. The album coincides with an extensive European tour throughout February and March next year.

“All” is the first album to be recorded at Tiersen’s new studio, venue and community centre, The Eskal, built in an abandoned discotheque on the island of Ushant, a small island positioned in the Celtic sea between Brittany and Cornwall, Tiersen’s home for the past 10 years.

The album was mixed and co-produced by Gareth Jones (Depeche Mode, Erasure, Indochine, …) and continues the themes of environment and a connection to nature first explored on “EUSA”, incorporating recordings from outside of Brittany, such as the redwood forests of California as well as field recordings from Tempelhof airport in Berlin (on “Tempelhof”), plus guest vocalists.

You can view the first video, for the track “Tempelhof” right below.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.