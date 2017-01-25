WVM releases single “Sown” – promising retro for the future

[By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange]

It’s not too often we get new and exiting electronic music from the western part of the American continent, so when the Los Angeles based electronic musician, visual artist and multi-instrumentalist WVM released his single “Sown” last week we had to check it out.

Echoing both classic synth pop masters Depeche Mode, Human League and New Order as well as the more modernized sounds of Daft Punk and The Chromatics, the Christoffer Berg (The Knife, Fever Ray, Depeche Mode) mixed single was inspired by WVM’s love of 80’s pop, while still heavily infused with his unique aural stylings.

WVM: ‘Sown’ gets a lot of its inspiration from 80’s Bowie and Peter Gabriel with a lot of early Prince…. but mostly it’s just the music I want to hear, a lot of my heart and soul went into it, which is why it really doesn’t sound like any other artist other than me.

Is there a story behind the name?

WVM: The name WVM is a wavelength, everything in this reality is made of waves from the car you drive to the skin on your bones. What I love about these waves is that they can be molded into anything. The juxtaposition of the W and the M are intentional to remind me everything has it’s opposite. The letters can stand for anything you want, but it’s just WVM.

The premiere of the song was done as an interview/review on Huffington Post.

