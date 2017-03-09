Win a duo ticket for the Depeche Mode “Spirit” pre-listening party on 16/3 in Brussels

Sony, in collaboration with Side-Line Magazine, organises a launch party for Depeche Mode’s newest album “Spirit” (which you can order right here on vinyl, CD, 2CD) and this in the Brussels based club Fuse on 16/3. During the launch party the entire album will be presented. Next to a contest, foto shoot and goodie bag you’ll be able to enjoy a DJ set by Bernard Dobbeleer (Pure FM) and Compuphonic.

If you want to be present, then make sure to participate to our contest below (or right here on Facebook).

Details of the event:

Location: Fuse, Rue Blaes 208 – 1000 Brussel

Hallepoort / Porte De Hal Parking: Interparking Porte De Hal (Blvd. De Waterloolaan 103 – 1000 Brussels)

Agenda for the evening:

19u30: doors

20:10-21u00: First complete public "Spirit" album playback session

21u00-24u00: DJ set Bernard Dobbeleer + Compuphonic

21:00-22u30: Photoshoot at giant album cover

24h00: Win complete studio Depeche Mode vinyl discography (14 studio albums including "Spirit")

Included also are a few free drinks for everyone plus a Depeche Mode give-away for everyone

For those who might still remember, Depeche Mode played this very venue on 28 September 1981 (the Fuse named Disco Rojo back then). Below are some photos from that show.