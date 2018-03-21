White Hills & Der Blutharsch launches ‘Desire’ vinyl – check the video for the title track

Eight years after their 7″ single “Today I want to catch Clouds”, the two spacerock/prog/krautrock bands White Hills and Der Blutharsch join forces again and deliver a mini-LP with 5 all new songs.

Good to know, this is not a ‘split’ release, instead all tracks have been especially written and recorded by the two bands together.

The Vinyl edition comes on heavy 180g Vinyl on red/purple vinyl, recorded on 1 side only, while the B-side features an etching. The vinyl comes packed inside a special sleeve with partial UV-varnish and inner printing. Orders for this vinyl can be ordered right here.

A CD version can also be purchased.

Below is the video for the title track “Desire”.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.