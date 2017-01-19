When a kid meets 90s music icon Nick Cave, you get this...

Self proclaimed stand-up comedian James Malcom, 22, from New Zealand, claims he had no idea it was Bad Seeds musician Nick Cave when he posted two photos of the artist on social media. The first picture shows Nick Cave in the background at an airport waiting room.

Malcom asked “does anyone know who this is? People keep asking him to sign their t shirt” and “Can someone please tell me who this celeb is? Everyone was asking him for pics and I didn’t wanna feel left out”.

The young men is wearing a t-shirt of Miley Cyrus and when he was born, in 1995, Cave was completing the “Murder Ballads” album which he would release the next year. From that album “Where the Wild Roses Grow”, a duet featuring Cave singing with Kylie Minogue, was a hit single.

Below are the tweets.

Does anyone know who this is? People keep asking him to sign their t shirt pic.twitter.com/Md4fU1uKZD — James Malcolm (@DieJamesMalcolm) January 17, 2017

Can someone please tell me who this celeb is? Everyone was asking him for pics and I didn’t wanna feel left out pic.twitter.com/s67vF5rZKZ — James Malcolm (@DieJamesMalcolm) January 17, 2017

The tweets got quite a lot of retweets, thousands, which is big difference to Malcom’s earlier (quite unfunny) tweets which got barely any attention. A one-shot comedian? Who knows.