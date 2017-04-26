What Makes for a Great Soundtrack?

Creating an amazing soundtrack can be hard without a guide. Music preferences differ from person to person and so no ones perfect soundtrack is the same. One person may love movie soundtracks, while another may only be interested in soundtracks from their favorite band. The one who loves interesting movie music may only be able to find their perfect and complete soundtrack while watching a classic movie on DIRECTV. Meanwhile, those opting for a self-made mix of music may want to give those music-only channels a try for once!

Choose between a movie soundtrack or creating your own

If you decide to go the movie route, it is entirely possible to find a quality soundtrack just by downloading the entire movies pre-made track.However, if you are unsure of which movie to pick from, try searching the channels on your TV. Click on the first movie you see and look up the soundtrack online. You may be surprised at how easy it is to find good music in random movies. Sadly, it is much harder to put together a soundtrack made up of different bands than just choosing to listen to a movie soundtrack that has already been made. If you decide to create your own, it will take much longer, however it will be worth it.

That being said, here is a general step by step guide to creating your own unique soundtrack:

Choosing a theme to fit your mood

The first step to picking a great soundtrack is picking a theme. Like any great soundtrack, it is important that it fits the mood that you want to be in. For instance, if you just went through a terrible breakup, you probably won’t want your soundtrack to carry the theme of love. You may decide that you want a fun upbeat soundtrack to jam out with in the car, or you may decide to create a mellow acoustic soundtrack to sing your heart out to in the shower. Wherever your feelings take you, that is where your perfect soundtrack will lie also.

Choosing a genre to fit your personality

After picking the theme that you want, you have to pick a music genre. However, if you’re like me, a great soundtrack has a mixture of genres. There are many different genres that you can choose from. For instance, genres may include classical, blues, jazz, rock, country, hip-hop and many more sub categories to go along with that. The genre that you pick will be completely based off your own tastes and personality, so lucky for us we have over 1000 to choose from.

Choosing the songs according to your taste

Once you choose a theme and a genre, you have to pick the band. You can always pick a band that you’re familiar with, however I advise picking at least one song from a mystery band. Listening to the same thing over and over again can drain you, so it is important to always incorporate a new song that you can learn as well. Experimenting with music can be hard, especially when you just want to sing a long to songs you already know; but it is beneficial to go outside of your box every once in awhile. You will never be able to find quality music just by listening to the same thing over and over again.

Once you have created your own soundtrack, you can listen to it in a variety of ways. You can buy the songs and download them on to your phone and listen to them anywhere you are. Or you can sync the songs on to a CD and play the track in the car. You may even be able to use the soundtrack at a planned event, such as a wedding, a baby shower and/or a business party! However you decide to use your soundtrack, creating it will be a well worth it task.