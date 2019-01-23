Watch the new PORN music video for new song ‘Here For Love’ right here

Gothic metal/industrial-rock artists PORN have released the music video for their new song “Here For Love”. “Here For Love” is taken from their new album “The Darkest of Human Desires-Act II” and the video follows Mr Stranger and his minions as they do what they enjoy the most, torturing their prey.

In 2017, PORN released its third album “The Ogre inside.- Act I”, the first act of a trilogy based on the enigmatic character Mr Strangler. On February 22nd PORN will release their new album “The Darkest of Human Desires-Act II”, which continues the story of Mr Strangler.

The new album is the first collaboration between PORN and Tom Baker, who mastered many mythic albums: “Antichrist Superstar” by Marylin Manson, “Downward Spiral” by Nine Inch Nails, “Psalm 69” by Ministry, “Hellbilly Deluxe” by Rob Zombie and so on.

PORN released its debut album in 2004 and an EP a year later, which are currently available together on “A Decade In Glitter And Danger”. These were followed by a 2nd album in 2011 “From the Void to the Infinite”, plus the 2015 covers and remixes compilation “Deconstruct”, which followed the publication of the band’s founding member’s (Philippe Deschemin) first novel, “Contoyen”.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.