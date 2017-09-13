Vaughn Belak (The Beautiful Destruction / Allegory) releases handbook – the details

Here’s an interesting Kickstarter we have been informed about, namely a hardcover book holding a series of beautiful paintings by musician / painter Vaughn Belak. The Orlando/Central Florida area based painter has seen his work being collected and shown internationally and fits pretty well into the industrial scene as you can see below.





Apart from his painting work Belak has played in and toured with bands for many years (The Beautiful Destruction along with fellow visual artist Menton Matthews + the goth-industrial band Allegory).

But let’s focus a bit on the Kickstarter which Belak has launched for the book “Dodging Knives and Throwing Bullets: The Dark Art and Inspiration of Vaughn Belak”. The work in the book has been inspired by – and we quote – “horror, fairytales, myth, nude gothic girls, sobriety and the abyss.”

There are some great perks offered for this Kickstarter campaign including – hold your horses – even a own page in the book to publish whatever you want. This might be something for bands or labels to check out!

Below is a mock-up of the book itself which we can warmly recommend.