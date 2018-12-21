Underworld offers Romford 1998 live rehearsal for free

Up now on the Underworld website is a recently unearthed recording made in late ’98 as part of a number of rehearsals before the release and touring of the album “Beaucoup Fish”.

The set includes some tracks from the album, older material and a number of improvisations that went onto become a huge part of the Underworld live experience in 1999.

Included in the set are the following tracks: 1.improv 2.confusion the waitress 3.improv 4.cups (pens git section) 5.push 6.improv 7.something like a mama 8.improv 9.KOS fades out.

You can listen to it right here.

