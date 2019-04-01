Top 10 Blues Songs about Love

Blues songs can easily describe love. According to people, love is a feeling peculiar to a person, a deep attachment, and a feeling of deep attraction. But we suggest you listen to these songs and make your own conclusion. Here is the list of the best love blues songs. According to Russian brides, this is what should be listened to by every romantic person.

1. Nina Simone – I Put A Spell On You

This song had to be recorded in the style of a love blues ballad. However, according to Hawkins, the producer and the band were drunk, so they recorded this fantastic version. He doesn’t even remember the recording process. Before that, he was an ordinary blues singer but then, he realized that he could make more destructive songs.

2. Eric Clapton – Layla

Eric Clapton dedicated this song to Patty Boyd – a wife of George Harrison (The Beatles), with whom they secretly dated. Layla is an incredibly romantic and touching song about a man hopelessly in love with a woman who loves him too, but remains inaccessible.

3. B. B. King – Three O’Clock Blues

This is a song that made Raley Bee King famous. This single describes a common situation: “I woke up early. Where did my woman go?” It can be called a real classic played by the king of blues.

4. John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom

The performer of this single Lee Hooker often performed in the Detroit bar, but was often late for his work. When Lee came to the workplace later than normal, a barmaid told him: “Boom boom, you’re late again.” Once a musician decided that a good song could come out of this “boom boom” and he was right. The song tells the story of a man who falls in love with a girl.

5. Ella Fitzgerald – Summertime

This song has long been an association of blues because it is remembered when people talk about this direction of music. It was written by George Gershwin back in 1935. There is a legend that Gershwin took the melody from the Ukrainian lullaby as a basis. For the first time, the author heard the folk composition in New York during the performance of the Ukrainian National Choir.

6. Louis Armstrong – Hello Dolly

Of course, we have to mention the man-legend – Louis Armstrong. The song was written by Jerry Herman, but thanks to Armstrong, we know it as it is – an incredible blues single.

7. Janis Joplin – Kozmic Blues

Most of the blues songs are about a man who has no woman. In the case of Janis Joplin, the song turned into a real story of a hopelessly in love woman. The blues performed by her is not just a song with repetitive vocals. These are ever-changing emotional experiences when mournful pleas pass from quiet sobs to hoarse desperate screams.

8. Willie Dixon – Back Door Man

In South America, the Back Door Man song refers to a man who dates a married woman and leaves through the back door before her husband returns home. Willie Dixon has become a classic of the Chicago blues thanks to the guy from the song.

9. Muddy Waters – Hoochie Coochie Man

The mysterious expression “hoochie coochie man” is known to everyone who loves blues because this is the name of the song, which is considered a classic of the genre. Hoochie coochie was the name of the sexy female dance that conquered the public during the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. But the expression “hoochie coochie man” came into use only after 1954, when Muddy Waters recorded the song of Willie Dixon, which instantly became popular.

10. Elmore James – Dust My Broom

Written by Robert Johnson, Dust My Broom became the blues standard after it was performed by Elmore James. Subsequently, it was sung by other performers, but the version of Elmore James can be called the best one.



donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.