Throbbing Gristle announce catalog reissue series on the 40th anniversary of their debut album release

Throbbing Gristle and Mute have just announced a series of reissues, set to start on the 40th anniversary of their debut album release, “The Second Annual Report”. “The Second Annual Report” was originally released on November 4, 1977.

On November 3, 2017 “The Second Annual Report” will be reissued as a limited edition white vinyl release in the original packaging and also on double CD. Also out will be “20 Jazz Funk Greats” and that on green vinyl and double CD. Accompanying these releases will be “The Taste Of TG: A Beginner’s Guide to Throbbing Gristle” with an updated track listing that will include “Almost A Kiss” (from 2007’s “Part Two: Endless Not”). This will be the first time “The Taste Of TG” is available on vinyl and will be presented on double red vinyl alongside a CD and digital release. The November’s anniversary releases will be followed by further catalog releases in January and April 2018.





Throbbing Gristle are Chris Carter, Peter ‘Sleazy’ Christopherson (who sadly passed away on November 25, 2010), Cosey Fanni Tutti and Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.

Listen to “United” here which is taken from “The Taste of TG”. It was originally released as a 7” on Industrial Records in 1978.

2017 saw Throbbing Gristle’s catalog available on streaming services for the first time. This was the initial stage of Mute releasing the band’s entire classic catalog physically and digitally. Mute and Throbbing Gristle will continue the reissues series, creating previously unreleased box sets and making available long out-of-print and important pieces of work.