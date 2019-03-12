The Young Gods launch brand new video: ‘Tear Up The Red Sky’ – watch it here

The Young Gods have launched a brand new video, this time for the track “Tear Up The Red Sky” taken from their brand new album “Data Mirage Tangram”. For the die-hard fans, the upcoming album can be ordered as a double vinyl set (including a CD).

Out since February 22 is the newest The Young Gods album “Data Mirage Tangram” via the Two Gentlemen label. A first single “Figure sans nom” was released already and a 2nd single with video (“Tear Up The Red Sky”) is out now.

