The Soft Moon releases new album + tourdates

“Criminal” is the fourth studio album of The Soft Moon, containing 10 tracks, which is released on 2nd of February 2018 and can be ordered here.

Luis Vasquez (originally from Oakland but nowadays based in Berlin) is the multi-instrumentalist and singer behind this post-punk/darkwave project. The new album describes Luis going to war with himself through confession and finds him battling with shame, guilt, his own sanity, self-hatred, insecurity and self-entitlement. He reveals his feelings from his violent childhood which makes “Criminal” a self-reflective album, released to find relief for his own wrongdoings and for those done by others that have affected him.

Tracklist:

01. Burn

02. Choke

03. Give Something

04. Like a Father

05. The Pain

06. It Kills

07. ILL

08. Young

09. Born Into This

10. Criminal

Tourdates:

02 Feb 2018 One of a Million Festival – Baden, Switzerland

03 Feb 2018 C.S. Rivolta (record release party) – Marghera, Italy

06 Feb 2018 Pumpehuset – Copenhagen, Denmark

07 Feb 2018 Pustervik – Gothenburg, Sweden

08 Feb 2018 Slaktkyrkan – Stockholm, Sweden

09 Feb 2018 Bla – Oslo, Norway

10 Feb 2018 Grauzone festival – The Hague, Netherlands

11 Feb 2018 Urban Spree – Berlin, Germany *SOLD OUT*

12 Feb 2018 Urban Spree – Berlin, Germany *SOLD OUT*

13 Feb 2018 Urban Spree – Berlin, Germany *SOLD OUT*

14 Feb 2018 Le Trabendo – Paris, France

15 Feb 2018 Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 Feb 2018 The Dome & Boston Music Room – London, UK *SOLD OUT*

17 Feb 2018 Botanique – Orangerie – Brussels, Belgium *SOLD OUT*

18 Feb 2018 De Gudde Wellen – Luxembourg, Luxembourg *SOLD OUT*

20 Feb 2018 Amalgame Club – Yverdon-Les-Bains, Switzerland

21 Feb 2018 Magnolia – Milan, Italy

22 Feb 2018 Monk – Rome, Italy

23 Feb 2018 Lanificio 25 – Naples, Italy

24 Feb 2018 Covo Club – Bologna, Italy

07 Mar 2018 Feierwerk / Kranhalle – Munich, Germany

08 Mar 2018 UT Connewitz – Leipzig, Germany

09 Mar 2018 Hafenklang – Hamburg, Germany

10 Mar 2018 Gebaude 9 – Cologne, Germany

11 Mar 2018 Kleiner Klub – Saarbrucken, Germany

13 Mar 2018 Doornroosje – Nijmegen, Netherlands

14 Mar 2018 La Condition Publique – Roubaix, France

15 Mar 2018 Stereolux – Nantes, France

16 Mar 2018 L’Epicerie Moderne – Feyzin, France

27 Mar 2018 Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA, US

28 Mar 2018 Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY, US

29 Mar 2018 Théâtre Fairmount – Montreal, QC, Canada

30 Mar 2018 Longboat Hall at The Great Hall – Toronto, ON, Canada

31 Mar 2018 The Empty Bottle – Chicago, IL, US

02 Apr 2018 Turf Club – St. Paul, MN, US

04 Apr 2018 Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO, US

06 Apr 2018 Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR, US

07 Apr 2018 The Crocodile – Seattle, WA, US

08 Apr 2018 Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver, BC, Canada

11 Apr 2018 The Independent – San Francisco, CA, US

13 Apr 2018 Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA, US

14 Apr 2018 The Casbah – San Diego, CA, US

16 Apr 2018 The Bunkhouse Saloon – Las Vegas, NV, US

17 Apr 2018 Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ, US

19 Apr 2018 Three Links – Dallas, TX, US

20 Apr 2018 Barracuda – Austin, TX, US

21 Apr 2018 Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX, US

22 Apr 2018 Gasa Gasa – New Orleans, LA, US

24 Apr 2018 The Wooly – Gainesville, FL, US

25 Apr 2018 Gramps – Miami, FL, US

26 Apr 2018 Crowbar – Ybor City, FL, US

27 Apr 2018 Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA, US

28 Apr 2018 The Mothlight – Asheville, NC, US

29 Apr 2018 DC9 Nightclub – Washington, DC, US