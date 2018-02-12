The Soft Moon releases new album + tourdates

“Criminal” is the fourth studio album of The Soft Moon, containing 10 tracks, which is released on 2nd of February 2018 and can be ordered here.
Luis Vasquez (originally from Oakland but nowadays based in Berlin) is the multi-instrumentalist and singer behind this post-punk/darkwave project. The new album describes Luis going to war with himself through confession and finds him battling with shame, guilt, his own sanity, self-hatred, insecurity and self-entitlement. He reveals his feelings from his violent childhood which makes “Criminal” a self-reflective album, released to find relief for his own wrongdoings and for those done by others that have affected him.
Tracklist:
01. Burn
02. Choke
03. Give Something
04. Like a Father
05. The Pain
06. It Kills
07. ILL
08. Young
09. Born Into This
10. Criminal
