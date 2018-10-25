The Rain Within announce North America tour With VNV Nation

Synthpop/Synthwave artists The Rain Within announce they will be touring with VNV Nation on their upcoming North America Noire tour.The Rain Within will be replacing De/Vision on the tour. The Noire tour begins November 16th in Austin,TX and ends December 15th in Las Vegas,NV and also features German Post-Punk/Shoegaze act Holygram.

Founded by Andy Deane, the vocalist of the Alternative Goth Rock band Bella Morte, The Rain Within released their second studio album “Atomic Eyes” released on Negative Gain on Valentine’s Day, 2018. The album merges synthwave and sythpop building a bridge between the 80s and today’s audience.

Tour Dates

Friday November 16 2018 Austin, TX Barracuda

Saturday November 17 2018 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Monday November 19 2018 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

Tuesday November 20 2018 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

Wednesday November 21 2018 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Friday November 23 2018 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Saturday November 24 2018 New York, NY Irving Plaza

Sunday November 25 2018 Boston, MA Royale

Tuesday November 27 2018 Montreal, QC Corona Theater

Wednesday November 28 2018 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Friday November 30 2018 Detroit, MI St. Andrews

Saturday December 1 2018 Chicago, IL The Metro

Sunday December 2 2018 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theater

Tuesday December 4 2018 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater

Wednesday December 5 2018 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro

Friday December 7 2018 Seattle, WA Neptune

Saturday December 8 2018 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Sunday December 9 2018 Vancouver, BC Imperial Theatre

Wednesday December 12 2018 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

Thursday December 13 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Friday December 14 2018 Phoenix, AZ Marquee

Saturday December 15 2018 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar

Andy Deane has toured the US extensively and found his way to Europe and the UK on several occasions with both The Rain Within and his gothic rock band Bella Morte.

