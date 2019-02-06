The Prodigy announce first North American headline tour in 10 years

(Photo Credit: Bartleberry Logan) The Prodigy is poised to take over North America this May with its first headline tour in 10 years. The Prodigy will combine solo headline shows in Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, DC, Boston and New York City with main stage performances at some of North America’s finest heavy music festivals including Welcome to Rockville, Epicenter Festival, Sonic Temple and Chicago Open Air.

The tour announce coincides with the release of The Prodigy’s new single “We Live Forever”

Festival Shows

May 3 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome to Rockville

May 10 – Rockingham, NC – Epicenter Festival

May 18 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

May 19 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Open Air

Solo Dates

May 5 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

May 7 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum

May 8 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

May 11 – Washington, DC – Echostage

May 13 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

May 16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

