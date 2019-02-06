The Prodigy announce first North American headline tour in 10 years

(Photo Credit: Bartleberry Logan) The Prodigy is poised to take over North America this May with its first headline tour in 10 years. The Prodigy will combine solo headline shows in Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, DC, Boston and New York City with main stage performances at some of North America’s finest heavy music festivals including Welcome to Rockville, Epicenter Festival, Sonic Temple and Chicago Open Air.
The tour announce coincides with the release of The Prodigy’s new single “We Live Forever”
Festival Shows
May 3 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome to Rockville
May 10 – Rockingham, NC – Epicenter Festival
May 18 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple
May 19 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Open Air
Solo Dates
May 5 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
May 7 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum
May 8 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
May 11 – Washington, DC – Echostage
May 13 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
May 16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
