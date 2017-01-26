The Orb’s newest ‘Cow/Chill Out, World’ EP gets remixed by The Field, Dave DK and Jörg Burger

Out March 3rd is the 3rd volume in The Orb’s “Sin in space” remix EP series: “Cow/Chill Out, World”. The newest EP focusses on the duo’s latest full-length. The EP features reworks from The Field, Dave DK and Jörg Burger plus a digital bonus track from Pop Ambient artist Leandro Fresco.

Tracklist:

9 Elms Over River Eno (The Field Remix) 4am Exhale (Dave DK Accellerator Mix) 5th Dimensions (Jörg Burger Dschungeloper Mix) Wireless MK2(Leandro Fresco Mix)

Here’s a live version of “9 Elms Over River Eno”.