The Orb’s newest ‘Cow/Chill Out, World’ EP gets remixed by The Field, Dave DK and Jörg Burger

By Jan 26,2017

Out March 3rd is the 3rd volume in The Orb’s “Sin in space” remix EP series: “Cow/Chill Out, World”. The newest EP focusses on the duo’s latest full-length. The EP features reworks from The Field, Dave DK and Jörg Burger plus a digital bonus track from Pop Ambient artist Leandro Fresco.

Tracklist:

  1. 9 Elms Over River Eno (The Field Remix)
  2. 4am Exhale (Dave DK Accellerator Mix)
  3. 5th Dimensions (Jörg Burger Dschungeloper Mix)
  4. Wireless MK2(Leandro Fresco Mix)

Here’s a live version of “9 Elms Over River Eno”.

