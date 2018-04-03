The new Ruinizer album (and single) are out now... and already half sold-out!

Just released via the Japanese DWA label is the 3rd album from UK act Ruinizer, “The Faceless Aberration”. “The Faceless Aberration” was mastered by Jan L of NOISUF-X at his X-Fusion Music Production facility in Germany. The album is by far the hardest thing the project has released so far and returns almost full circle to the industrial black metal roots of Ruinizer’s original project Cedigest.

The first 100 copies of the physical edition of “The Faceless Aberration” come in a spot-gloss varnished double-disc digifile with integral bound-in lyric booklet and 5-track bonus disc as you can see below.

The bonus disc, “The Voiceless Augmentation”, is pressed on a semi-transparent clear substrate CD and comprises 3 non-album tracks sandwiched between 2 alternate orchestral arrangements of tracks from the album itself.

This ultra-collectible 2CD is already over half sold out on pre-order, with remaining copies available online on the DWA Bandcamp page.

Check the tracks out below:

<a href="http://ruinizer.bandcamp.com/album/the-faceless-aberration">The Faceless Aberration by RUINIZER</a>

