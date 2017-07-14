FOLLOW US
 
The Mission sees 2LP/CD/DVD set released for latest album ‘Another Fall From Grace’, retitled as ‘The complete Another Fall From Grace’

The Mission’s latest album “Another Fall From Grace” was released in 3 formats, but as expected the vinyl edition was sold out within a few days. This new 2LP/CD/DVD version – out in August but available right now for ordering – contains for the first time a double vinyl, exclusive tracks and much more.

This collector’s edition contains:

  • 2 Compact Discs
  • 2 Vinyls
  • 1 DVD
  • Special 20 pages booklet of photos, artwork & lyrics.
  • 2 new, previously unreleased bonus-tracks and a remix!

Below is the second video from The Mission album “Another Fall From Grace”: “Tyranny of Secrets”.

