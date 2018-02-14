Surprise single release from Ljungblut: “Alt godt”

[By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange]

Karisma Records announces in a press release this week the arrival of a new song from Seigmen/Zeromancer songwriter and bassplayer Kim Ljung’s Ljungblut. The surprise single release «Alt godt», a stripped-down and melancholic song, but still with the characteristic Ljungblut sound, was immediately available from all digital streaming & download services.

Ljungblut originally being a solo project where Kim Ljung could record songs that didn’t fit in with Seigmen or Zeromancer, Ljungblut became a full band in 2011.

After 5 independently released albums, their 6th album «Villa Carlotta 5959» will be released on Karisma Records this fall.

«Alt Godt» will be a stand-alone track, not included on the coming album, but if it’s to be interpreted as a teaser for what’s to come we’re in for a treat later this year!

Produced by Ljungblut, mixed by Terje Johannessen, mastered by Chris Sansom.

Cover photo by Julia Beyer. Band photos by Christian Roth Christensen.

Listen to it here: