Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore reissues rare 1995 noise album on vinyl

Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore has announced the release of his “Klangfarbenmelodie.. And The Colorist Strikes Primitiv” LP. Originally released in 1995 on CD, but only in New Zealand, this is the first time these recordings will be available on vinyl to get a worldwide release. This new edition will be released by London-based Glass Modern Records on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl.

You can order this experimental release on vinyl right here.

This album sees Moore paired with free jazz drummer Tom Surgal for a noise set, in keeping with the aesthetic of New Zealand noise label Corpus Hermeticum, who released the original CD. This recording was the start of a budding collaboration between Moore and Surgal that saw them release music together again in 1996, 2000, and 2015, as well as a joint 2000 release with Beck.

This lo-fi live performance, recorded in 1994, is revealing Moore’s interest in freeform improvisation. Note that many parts could be mistaken for a live recording from Sonic Youth’s heady and chaotic ’80s period.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.