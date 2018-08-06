Sola Fake launches ‘You Win. Who cares?’ boxset next to double vinyl and 2CD digipak set

Sven Friedrich’s project Solar Fake has a new album coming up: “You Win. Who Cares?”, which is the follow-up to the project’s previous studio album “Another Manic Episode” (2015).

The new album will be available in 3 physical formats, a double vinyl (available here), a 2CD digipak (available here) and a limited edition fan-box (available here) featuring:

Deluxe Edition of the album

Exclusive bonus-CD “Tranquilised” – featuring 7 acoustic versions of album tracks

A metal pendant/Key chain with Solar Fake logo

A specially designed Solar Fake Gym Bag

A hand-numbered certificate of ownership

You will surely now Friedrich from his other projects Zeraphine and Dreadful Shadows. Solar Fake itself was founded in 2006, and a first album (“Broken Grid”) followed 2 years later via the Synthetic Symphony label.

