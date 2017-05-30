Snuttock release brand new video – remixed by Psy’Aviah – watch here!

Electropop act Snuttock has just released their latest music video for the “Spitting into the Wind” (Psy’Aviah Remix). For this video release, Fried Okra Entertainment has ‘reimagined’ the footage originally shot by L76 Media for the original “Spitting into the Wind” music video.

Says the band in a reaction: “With the awesome response this remix has received, the decision to make a new video for it was a no–brainer… this isn’t simply a re-work of previously seen footage, it contains stellar new animation as well as scenes not included in the original version!”

Check it out here:

Snuttock, in conjunction with Morphius Records, released “Rituals Redux” on September 15th, 2016 (available here). The album is the follow up to the band’s “Endless Rituals” released 3 years ago. The double CD album contains remixes by Marsheaux, Metroland, Leaether Strip, Psy’Aviah, SITD, Sebastian Komor, and many more…