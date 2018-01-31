Smashing Pumpkins reunion confirmed... but without D’arcy Wretzky

Original Smashing Pumpkins bassist D’arcy Wretzky has told the webmagazine BlastEcho that she was not invited to take part in an upcoming reunion tour with the band. But a reunion tour without D’arcy Wretzky?

It’s not something she is really pleased about: “My apologies to all of the Smashing Pumpkins fans out there who are excited about this oncoming reunion tour of the original members of the band. I know this is a huge disappointment for me, as well, but it’s not going to happen. I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player.”

It seems the water between the bassist and Corgan remains pretty deep although Billy Corgan posted a video 2 years ago acknowledging that he and Wretzky had recently reestablished communication saying “I’ve been in communication with D’arcy for the first time in 16 or 17 years, it’s awesome to have my friend back.”

Wretzky decided to leave the band in 1999, ‘with intentions of pursuing an acting career’ so she claimed. That really didn’t happen at all. The band was recording “Machina/The Machines of God” at the time and consequently she performed very few bass parts on the album. Most of the bass parts were handled by Corgan himself. Shortly after leaving the group, she was arrested for possession of crack cocaine. Corgan later said she was “fired for being a mean-spirited drug addict who refused to get help.”