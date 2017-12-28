Siva Six launches new video for the track ‘Twenty Eight’ – watch now

Out now is a brand new Siva Six video. The track chosen is “Twenty Eight” taken from the “Dawn of Days” album. The track features George Diamantopoulos (on theremin) and Boog from Junksista (on guitar). The track itself is a cover to John Murphy’s main theme from the OST “28 Days Later”.

The animation and design was completed by Jean Christophe Tremblay with band scenes from Die Industrie. Produced by Siva Six and Pandemic Videos you can watch it below.

In further news, here are the Siva Six 2018 live dates so far: