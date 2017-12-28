FOLLOW US
 
News

Siva Six launches new video for the track ‘Twenty Eight’ – watch now

By Dec 28,2017

Siva Six launches new video for the track'Twenty Eight' - watch now

Out now is a brand new Siva Six video. The track chosen is “Twenty Eight” taken from the “Dawn of Days” album. The track features George Diamantopoulos (on theremin) and Boog from Junksista (on guitar). The track itself is a cover to John Murphy’s main theme from the OST “28 Days Later”.

The animation and design was completed by Jean Christophe Tremblay with band scenes from Die Industrie. Produced by Siva Six and Pandemic Videos you can watch it below.

In further news, here are the Siva Six 2018 live dates so far:

  • 5/5 Prague (CZ)
  • 20/5 WGT (DE)
  • 14/9 Hannover (DE)
  • 27/9 Cologne (DE)
  • 28/9 Landgraaf (NL)
  • 29/9 Bochum (DE)
  • 30/9 Hamburg (DE)

Tags:

 

Services tailored to music lovers

Apple's streaming music service Apple Music launches at the end of June for $9.99/month
Previous
Equatronic – Pulsatile

Equatronic – Pulsatile (CD Album – Koi Records)

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD