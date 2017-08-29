Side-Line introduces Unity One – listen now to ‘Tomorrow’ (Face The Beat profile series)

The 85th track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the Russian futurepop/synthpop Unity One.





Unity One is an international futurepop/synthpop project consisting of Mike E. (music/programming) and Rush (vocals). The duo met in 2006 and both were involved in their own musical projects. But only in 2011 they started to collaborate under the Unity One name. Currently the Moscow/Chişinău based project is signed to the SkyQode label which has a lot of other interesting bands under their wings.

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.