Side-Line introduces Totten Mechanismus – listen now to ‘We’re All Demons’ (Face The Beat profile series)

The 83rd track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the Russian harsh dark electro act Totten Mechanismus.

Totten Mechanismus was formed in 2008 in Miass, Russia by frontman Milkom Taus who is joined live by Olga Taus, Nickel, ATANT-i, and Alexander Taus. The music by the project combines dark electro/aggrotech/ebm/industrial with authentic medieval instruments such as bagpipes and lutes and immediately caught our attention when doing the selection of this compilation. Out now by the band is the single “Devil’s Snuff” for which a video is being shot as we speak.

You can find the project back on Facebook, make sure to check it out!

Listen to “We’re All Demons” below and download it right here.

